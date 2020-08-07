Corey Norman, Gareth Widdop swap deal, Andrew Johns comments

Even before Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick told SEN’s Breakfast with Joel and Jimmy program that the club wasn’t interested in Corey Norman, talk of a swap deal with Gareth Widdop struck Andrew Johns as “a massive porky”.

Johns is a hero in Warrington after playing three games for the club in a guest stint in 2005 and is still tight with the club’s owner.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour the legendary halfback outlined several reasons why the deal wouldn’t ever have been entertained.

“It won’t play out. I don’t think Gareth will come home. I don’t think he’ll come back to Australia,” Johns said.

“He wanted to go back to the UK for family reasons so I just think it’s a massive porky someone’s thrown up.

“I don’t think Corey would like living in England and I don’t think Corey suits the way Warrington play so I can guarantee 100 per cent it won’t happen.”

It’s a reality that the Dragons need to face, as they navigate the inconsistent form of an Origin star on $850,000-a-season who was dropped from the side for last night’s loss to the Roosters.

Norman has come in for some heavy criticism this season, with Dragons legend Nathan Brown hitting him between the eyes when Paul McGregor was struggling to keep his job earlier in the year.

“At what stage does Corey Norman sit down and maybe have a chat with like a Cooper Cronk and stop being a cool cat and be a player that plays good every week?” Brown asked on Triple M radio at the time.

“A good consistent player that helps his club, helps his coach, helps the fans – at some stage Corey has to become a good top-line player.

“He’s got the talent, but if some of these players are all so good why aren’t they playing semi-final footy?”

Like his teammate Ben Hunt, Norman falls foul of fans and commentators due to his huge price tag, clear talent and his failure to regularly play at his best.

McGregor has found it extremely difficult to find the right balance in his spine since the departure of Widdop, with Hunt shifted between halfback and hooker and Norman at one stage moved back to fullback in a failed switch that was immediately abandoned.

He was restored to the No.6 jersey before being punted from the side, with McGregor testing the new halves combination of Hunt and Adam Clune.

Johns said that for Norman to return to the side and restore his reputation he needed to find some “grit”.

“I think he’s got to find some grit. You go back and in the modern, the last 10 or 15 years, everyone compares the halves to JT, Johnathan Thurston,” John said.

“Johnathan was in the game every second of every play and he was barking orders, every tackle was a competition, he’d be in that competition trying to win it.

“I don’t see that from Corey, look he’s got incredible skill but he’s just got to find that grit and be in the game for 80 minutes.”

