Common Gushes Over ‘Queen’ Tiffany Haddish: ‘I’m Happy’

Instagram

Just days prior, the ‘Girls Trip’ actress also praised the ‘Come Close’ rapper while confirming their relationship, saying that ‘this is the best relationship I’ve ever been in.’

–

Common is in a happy relationship with Tiffany Haddish. During his appearance in the Friday, August 7 episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, the rapper raved about the “Girls Trip” actress, whom he called his “queen.”

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen and just a beautiful person, man,” Common said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”





Just days prior, Tiffany also praised Common while confirming their relationship. During a chat on Steve-O‘s “Wild Ride” podcast, Tiffany told the former “Jackass” star that she is in a relationship with the Grammy-winning star, adding that the pair are “twins” after she shaved her head a couple of weeks ago.

“I am in a relationship,” she said. “This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. I f**ked one, but this is my first time dating one. Being in a relationship with one.”

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him,” she continued.

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of 2019’s movie “The Kitchen“. However, Tiffany claimed that nothing was “sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.” Only when they had a virtual Bumble date, the spark between them started to fly.

In June, the couple, who is quarantining together amid Coronavirus pandemic, was seen joining protesters at an All Black Lives Matter march in Hollywood. Tiffany wore a T-shirt with the words “Fed Up” written on the front, while Common opted for a look which honored civil rights icon Rosa Parks.