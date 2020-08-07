Chita Rivera Left Heartbroken by the Passing of Brent Carver at 68

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

The ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ star passed away at his home in British Columbia on August 4, and his co-star was quick to declare that she ‘shall miss him more than I can say.’

–

Tony Award winner Brent Carver has died, aged 68.

The star of Broadway’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” died on Tuesday, August 4 at his home in British Columbia, according to his family.

His “Kiss of the Spider Woman” co-star, Chita Rivera, was quick to pay tribute, stating: “My heart is broken at the loss of my great friend and amazing artist Brent Carver. I shall miss him more than I can say.”

Chita Rivera mourned the loss of Brent Carver in a tribute post.

Carver’s stage career began in Vancouver, Canada in 1972’s “Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris”. He also had a co-starring role, opposite a young Michael J. Fox, in Canadian sitcom “Leo and Me”, and found success on TV in America with “Due South” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”.

Carver found success on the big screen as well, appearing in “Crossbar”, “Millennium”, and “The Event”, but he’ll be best remembered for his stage successes in New York, Los Angeles, London and Toronto in “Kiss of a Spider Woman”, “The Tempest”, “Parade”, “King Lear”, “Romeo & Juliet”, and “Bent”.