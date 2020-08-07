Champions League live scores, updates, highlights for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid & Juventus vs. Lyon

Welcome to summer Champions League action, a new phenomena brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that will take some time to get used to.

There is a pair of cracking second-leg games on hand Friday as Real Madrid tries to overcome a 2-1 aggregate deficit against Manchester City and Juventus tries to overcome a 1-0 aggregate deficit against Lyon.

It’s been a decade since Lyon advanced past the Round of 16 in this competition. Manchester City, meanwhile, continue their hunt for an elusive Champions League trophy.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Friday’s UEFA Champions League games in the Round of 16. Follow below for complete results from Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Juventus vs. Lyon.

MORE: Watch select Champions League games on fuboTV (7-day trial)

Champions League live scores

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

1 2 Final Manchester City – – – Real Madrid – – –

Juventus vs. Lyon score

1 2 Final Juventus – – – Lyon – – –

MORE: Join DAZN to stream live Champions League matches in Canada

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid updates, highlights

Live updates will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Juventus vs. Lyon updates, highlights

Live updates will begin at 3 p.m. ET