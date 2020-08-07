Catch up with Final Fantasy VII Remake for a new low of $40 today

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a new low price on Final Fantasy VII Remake, with the PlayStation 4 exclusive currently available for $40 at various retailers. The discount covers both physical and digital copies. For reference, we’ve typically seen the game retail between $50 and $60 online since it launched this past April.

As for the game itself, “remake” is the key word here. Final Fantasy VII Remake isn’t just the original PlayStation classic in high definition: it’s the first installment in a planned series of action RPGs, one that takes the first few hours of the original and stretches them out into a full-length 35-hour melodrama.

On paper, that whole sentence sounds like a nightmare. But Remake manages to make it work through a thrilling combat system that fuses real-time action and menu-based commands, as well as a surprisingly subversive story that interrogates the game’s past and its fanbase’s expectations. It certainly has problems—some of them small, others impossible to truly look past—but if you’re in the mood for a modernized JRPG, Remake is worth a look during these slower summer months.

If your gaming backlog is crowded enough as it is, though, we also have deals on the recommended board game Wingspan, a top Thunderbolt 3 dock, TCL Roku TVs, and much more. Have a look for yourself below.

The Dealmaster has launched its very own newsletter! Sign up to receive a shorter, tightly curated list of the very best tech deals on the Web—no nonsense, direct to your inbox, and often before they make it to the Up News Info homepage.

Note: Up News Info Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon, GameStop, and PlayStation Store (normally $60).

at Amazon, GameStop, and PlayStation Store (normally $60). SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset for $74.99 at Amazon (normally $100).

at Amazon (normally $100). Wingspan board game for $48.88 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 5x USB-A, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, Ethernet, SD for $209.99 at B,amp;H (normally $250).

at B,amp;H (normally $250). Apple MacBook Pro (2020) laptop – Intel Core i5-1038NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Magic Keyboard for $1,799.99 at Amazon (normally $1,950).

at Amazon (normally $1,950). RavPower RP-PC104 USB-C wall charger – 45W USB-C PD, GaN for $13.99 at RavPower (use code: PC50 – normally $26).

at RavPower (use code: – normally $26). 65-inch TCL Q825 8 Series 4K HDR Mini-LED Roku TV for $999.99 at Best Buy (normally $1,800).

at Best Buy (normally $1,800). Tile Slim (2020 model) Bluetooth tracker for $23.99 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Brydge 10.2 Keyboard for 10.2-inch Apple iPad for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $130).

at Amazon (normally $130). Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2020) laptop – Intel Core i5-1038NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Magic Keyboard for $1,799.99 at Amazon (normally $1,950).

at Amazon (normally $1,950). Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop – Intel Core i7-9750H, 15.6-inch 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU for $1,199.99 at Dell (normally $1,400).

at Dell (normally $1,400). Lenovo ThinkPad T490 laptop – Intel Core i5-8265U, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $749 at Lenovo (use code: THINKDEAL – normally $1,050).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $1,050). Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th gen) laptop – Intel Core i5-10210U, 14-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,089.50 at Lenovo (use code: THINK50 – normally $1,350).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $1,350). WD Blue SN550 (1TB) NVMe internal SSD for $109.99 at Amazon (normally $125).

at Amazon (normally $125). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 5x USB-A, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, Ethernet, SD for $209.99 at B,amp;H (normally $250).

at B,amp;H (normally $250). Samsung T7 (500GB) portable external SSD for $89.99 at Amazon (normally $105).

at Amazon (normally $105). Samsung 970 Evo Plus (2TB) NVMe internal SSD for $349.99 at Amazon (normally $435).

at Amazon (normally $435). WD Easystore (8TB) external desktop HDD for $129.99 at Best Buy (normally $180).

Video game deals

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon, GameStop, and PlayStation Store (normally $60).

at Amazon, GameStop, and PlayStation Store (normally $60). Astral Chain (Switch) for $49.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Octopath Traveler (Switch) for $44.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $55).

at Amazon (normally $55). Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Switch) for $24.54 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Switch) for $25.57 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Iconoclasts (Switch, digital) for $9.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $20).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $20). Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Switch, digital) for $29.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $60).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $60). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, digital) for $38.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $50).

at PlayStation Store (normally $50). Persona 5 Royal (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $55).

at Amazon (normally $55). Nioh 2 (PS4) for $30.51 at Amazon (normally $40).

at Amazon (normally $40). Dreams (PS4) for $25.23 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (PS4, digital) for $4.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Judgment (PS4, digital) for $23.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $45).

at PlayStation Store (normally $45). DOOM (PS4, digital) for $5.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Metro Exodus (PS4, digital) for $13.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $25).

at PlayStation Store (normally $25). Dirt 4 (PS4, digital) for $4.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4, XB1) for $14.95 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4, XB1) for $29.99 at Best Buy (normally $40).

at Best Buy (normally $40). Halo: The Master Chief Collection (XB1) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $29).

at Amazon (normally $29). Doom Eternal (XB1, digital) for $29.99 at Microsoft (normally $50).

at Microsoft (normally $50). Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (PC, digital) for $2.99 at Steam (normally $20).

at Steam (normally $20). Pre-order: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, XB1) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

Gaming deals

Electronics deals

Accessories and miscellaneous deals