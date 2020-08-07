Cards-Cubs weekend series postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Friday’s Cardinals-Cubs tilt had already been called off after the Cardinals returned at least one positive coronavirus result in the club’s latest round of testing. The COVID-19 outbreak within the Cardinals will now keep the team idle from July 30 through at least Aug. 9.

St. Louis is scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, and the status of that game is unknown heading into the weekend. Chicago travels to play against the Cleveland Indians in a two-game series that gets underway on Tuesday.