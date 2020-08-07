Cardi B Seemingly Shows Love to Nicki Minaj in New Interview

Instagram

Even though the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker doesn’t name names in her tweet, it’s pretty clear that she is referring to the ‘Bang Bang’ rapper as the ‘one female rapper that dominated for a very long time.’

It looks like the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is totally over. In a new Apple Music interview, the former appeared to heap praises on her fellow female emcee by giving her props for dominating the rap game without mentioning her name at all.

During the interview, Cardi was asked about the female rappers she looked up to growing up. It prompted her to discuss the time when there used to be a lot of female rappers and the time when there were no female rappers at all. “I had to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. Like, I had to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rappers,” she said. “And then, there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time and she did pretty good and still dominating.”





Even though Cardi didn’t name names in the interview, it was clear that she was referring to Nicki given the fact she garnered a major buzz after releasing her mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” in 2009. During that time, the “Bang Bang” hitmaker was the only female rapper who dominated charts and released a slew of hit albums.

Nicki and Cardi’s feud blew up in 2018 when the latter attempted to fight the “Starship” rapper at the Harper’s Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week allegedly due to a comment Nicki made about her daughter Kulture. She additionally threw her shoe during the altercation. However, after a slew of back and forth online, they decided to call a truce and have generally left each other alone ever since.

Nicki said at the time, “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.”