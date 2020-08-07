Caprice Bourret Shaken Up After Holiday House Is Robbed

WENN

The television personality and her family are left shocked after they found their villa in Ibiza was ransacked by robber(s) while the family were vacationing on the island.

Model and TV personality Caprice Bourret‘s Ibiza villa has been burgled.

Jewellery items were nabbed during a raid on the 48 year old’s empty pad, where she spends much of the summer.

Caprice was not at home when the villa was burgled although she has been holidaying in Ibiza with her husband Ty Comfort and their six-year-old sons as well as pals Rebekah and Jamie Vardy.

An insider told MailOnline, “Caprice and family are a little shaken up after her Ibiza house was robbed in broad daylight. She has been coming to Ibiza with friends and family for the past 20 years and has never had any problems. It was her guests who were robbed and tens of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was taken. She went straight to the courthouse to file a police report. A lot was stolen.”