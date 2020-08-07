Canadiens eliminate Penguins from playoffs

If Friday’s result inside the Toronto NHL bubble site was the end of the era, it finished with more of a whimper than a bang.

The Montreal Canadiens, the lowest seed (No. 12) in the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Qualifying Round, defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 5) 2-0 in Game 4 to close the series out and send Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Pens back to Pennsylvania.

Montreal won the series 3-1.

Friday’s affair was largely missable for a neutral viewer, as Pittsburgh was unable to break the Canadiens down and seemed to grow frustrated and disinterested throughout 55 minutes of scoreless hockey. With 4:11 remaining in the contest, Paul Byron slid a pass out of the reach of Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry to teammate Artturi Lehkonen, who delivered the game and series winner: