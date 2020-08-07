Canada to slap U.S. with $3.6 billion in tariffs in retaliation for aluminum duty

Article content continued

“There is no surge for 2020 over 2019, monthly anomalies do not make for a yearly surge, they are simply results of changing market dynamics in crisis times,” said Jean Simard, president and CEO of the group, in a press release.

Meanwhile, there is something of a lopsided split in the U.S. aluminum industry regarding the tariffs.

The Trump administration had been nudged by one group — which represents just two companies, one of which is backed by Switzerland-based Glencore Plc — the American Primary Aluminum Association, to restore the tariffs on Canadian imports. A group representing dozens of companies, the Aluminum Association, has argued against the tariffs.

“We’re incredibly disappointed that the administration failed to listen to the vast majority of domestic aluminum companies and users by reinstating Section 232 tariffs on Canadian aluminum,” Tom Dobbins, president and CEO of the Aluminum Association, said in a statement.

Labour groups were not happy with the tariffs either, with the United Steelworkers union saying they merit swift retaliation from Ottawa.

Canada’s biggest private-sector union, Unifor, said the Canadian share of the U.S.’s consumption of primary non-alloyed aluminum has actually been falling, tumbling to 43 per cent in 2019 from nearly 50 per cent in 2010.

“A policy designed for Russian and Chinese exports has been recklessly applied to Canadian producers,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, in a release. “Prime Minister Trudeau must respond with severe countermeasures.”

The Ontario government also voiced its displeasure with Trump’s announcement, saying the province exported around $2.4 billion of aluminum and aluminum products to the U.S. in 2019, while importing almost the same amount.

“As one of the U.S.’ top customers, these tariffs hurt the mutual prosperity and security that has benefitted our two nations for centuries,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli said in a statement.

• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: GeoffZochodne