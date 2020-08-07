Canada Has Placed Its First Vaccine Order, but Don’t Expect a ‘Silver Bullet’

The catch in all of this is that neither Pfizer nor Moderna, nor anyone else, actually has a proven vaccine. The situation is similar to what happened with the Salk polio vaccine in the mid-1950s. As I wrote in last week’s newsletter, to speed up that vaccine, the federal government gambled and placed a bulk order to start production at Connaught Laboratories before trials on patients had proved that it was safe and effective.

Connaught, which played a crucial role in bringing the Salk vaccine to production, was the only game in Canada back then. This around, many more companies are vying to make the coronavirus vaccine. The World Health Organization counts 28 possible vaccines now undergoing trials. Many more, including some Canadian candidates, are in earlier phases.

To guide its vaccine shopping, as well as its investments in Canadian vaccines and vaccine production, the federal government has turned to a panel of experts with backgrounds in science, medicine, public health and vaccine manufacturing.

As bets go, choosing Pfizer and Moderna is relatively conservative. Late last month, both companies began the first large-scale trials of their candidate vaccines in the United States.

[Read: Moderna and Pfizer Begin Late-Stage Vaccine Trials]

Assuming all goes well, Ms. Anand said, the first deliveries should appear next year.