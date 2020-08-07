Cameron Diaz Finds ‘Peace’ After Walking Away From Movie Career

WENN

The ‘There’s Something About Mary’ actress says she’s finally able to take care of herself after she quits acting as she settles down with husband Benji Madden.

Cameron Diaz found “peace” and started taking care of herself again by walking away from her stellar film career.

Since getting her big break in the 1994 movie “The Mask“, Diaz has been one of Hollywood’s most popular performers, starring in hits like “There’s Something About Mary“, “Charlie’s Angels“, and “Shrek“.

However, her last movie appearance in the 2014 adaptation of “Annie” – and she says quitting acting has hugely improved her life.

“I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself,” the star told Gwyneth Paltrow on her “In Goop Health: The Sessions” podcast.

“It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” she added. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

Diaz confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018 and explained the toll starring in movies took on her.

“I stopped and really looked at my life,” she continued. “When you’re making a movie, they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end, you have no time for anything else. I really needed to know that I could take care of myself, that I knew how to be an adult.”

The 47-year-old actress married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 41, and they had their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in December (19), a new arrival she gave Paltrow some credit for.

“Being a mother at the age that I am, I don’t think I could have been this parent at 25,” she confessed. “I would not have become a mother if it wasn’t for you. You used to talk, I’d be like, ‘I’m not having kids.’ And you’re like: ‘You are having kids, you’re getting married, you’re having children.’ ”