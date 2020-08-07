Callan Ward denies staging for controversial free kick as Giants claim thriller over Essendon

The GWS Giants have secured a monster win to keep its finals hopes alive, overrunning Essendon in a Friday night thriller at Metricon Stadium.

The Giants overcame a 29-point deficit and a sluggish first-half performance to run out 8. 11. (59) to 8. 7. (55) winners after a late goal from ex-skipper Callan Ward sealed the deal.

With the Giants holding a slender lead, Ward was awarded a contentious free kick for high contact after Bombers big man Shaun McKernan made contact with him when he had his head over the football.

In his first game back from injury, Ward showed nerves of steel to go back and slot it to give the Giants a 10-point lead with just over a minute left.

The final-minute contest between McKernan and Ward which saw Ward get the free kick (Getty)

When asked by teammate Heath Shaw about the contentious play, Ward admitted that he knew contact was coming, but stopped short of admitting he played for the free kick.

“I thought I played it pretty well,” he said.

“I didn’t play for it, but I knew the contact was coming.”

Giants coach Leon Cameron also refused to comment on the incident, saying he needed to see a replay, but said it was impossible for umpires to impress fans of both sides, after his side won the free kick count 26-19.

“There’s going to be 30-40 free kicks throughout the game and there will be one side disappointment and one side that will be happy,” he said.

The Bombers wonder what might have been after coughing up a 29-point lead (Getty)

“I thought our endeavour for the last 40 minutes of the game willed us over the line.

“When you’re playing with momentum, that run of the mill can go your way.”

The Ward incident brought into question whether AFL players are staging for free kicks too often, following Sydney star Tom Papley receiving a $500 fine for staging in his side’s loss to Collingwood on Thursday.

While Geelong great Cameron Mooney admitted he hated staging and called for players to be suspended for it, he said he was not disappointed with Ward’s actions in the contentious play.

The Giants pulled off one of the great escapes this season in the final quarter (Getty)

“From an umpire’s point of view in real time ,that’s a really hard one to say he staged on that one,” he told Fox Footy.

“I don’t think there was a free kick. He manipulated the contest to his advantage.

“I hate staging, but I’m OK with what Ward tried to do. I don’t class that as a stage to where Papley did, where he flew through the air.”

The decision was heavily criticised by many players and fans, with Mooney’s ex-teammate Cameron Ling also voicing his displeasure.

“(Ward) threw it out there, and the ump got conned by it,” he said on ABC Grandstand.

“It was a crucial decision, and it wasn’t there.”