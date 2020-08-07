Bruins’ betting odds to win Stanley Cup dip after two losses

The Boston Bruins haven’t lived up to the hype through two games of round-robin action in the NHL’s Toronto bubble, and now their Stanley Cup odds have taken a dip.

While they previously were betting co-favorites with the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Cup this season before games resumed, Boston now has the fourth-best odds to win the title at +800, according to BetOnline.ag. Here’s how things shake out in the top five:

Colorado Avalanche +550 Tampa Bay Lightning +575 Vegas Golden Knights +700 Boston Bruins +800 Philadelphia Flyers +800

The Bruins opened up round-robin action with a horrible performance against the Flyers that resulted in a 4-1 loss. They followed that up with a better performance against the Lightning on Wednesday, though they still didn’t play well and, as a result, lost 3-2.

With an 0-2-0 record thus far, the Bruins have surrendered the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference — and the entire league as they won the Presidents’ Trophy as the best team in the regular season.

Boston will have one last chance to secure the third seed before the playoffs begin, though their final round-robin game against the Washington Capitals isn’t going to be easy.

The Capitals have had Boston’s number and have beaten them in eight of their last 10 meetings. However, the Bruins did come up with a big 7-3 win against the Caps in December.

If Boston ends up with the fourth seed, they’ll likely face the Carolina Hurricanes in round one, which doesn’t seem like the worst possible situation for the club. The Bruins swept the Hurricanes in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals to move on to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins have their work cut out for them, but winning a Stanley Cup isn’t going to be easy … it never is.