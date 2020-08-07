Broncos Payne Haas warned over workload, could lose years off his career says league legends

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen has urged the Brisbane Broncos to find different ways to use prop Payne Haas out of fears the hard-working young star could lose years off his career.

Haas and the Broncos suffered another gruelling defeat after the Rabbitohs came out victorious 28-10 on Friday night.

However, Haas continued his usual dominance on the field by stuffing his individual stat sheet which included running for 238 metres (125 post-contact metres) and making 50 tackles.

The massive workload from the 20-year-old came under the microscope during the match when league legends Andrew Johns and Phil Gould described his performance on the field as a “battering board.”

Payne Haas (Getty)

Gallen after the game touched the pair’s comments and conceded Haas could lose years off his career if he continues to take on the heavy lifting of the Broncos’ forward pack.

The former Sharks captain lauded Haas for having a hand in Brisbane’s first try while urging the Broncos to find more ways the young NSW prop can impact the game outside of taking big runs and doing the heavy lifting for his fellow forwards.

“I worry for Payne Haas,” Gallen said on Nine’s Friday Night Knock-off.

“I’ve said multiple times throughout the season, the way he’s playing at the moment, the minutes he’s playing and the amount of work he’s getting through at his age, could well and truly knock a couple of years off his career.

“He’s the leader of this forward pack at 20 years of age.

“I know he’s played Origin and I know he’s a good player but when you’re doing this week in and week out for 80 minutes at his age, at some stage it’s going wear thin on you.

Rabbitohs v Broncos: Round 13 Presser – Anthony Seibold

“I mentioned earlier their first try came off a pass from Payne Haas, so he is doing different things, he needs to get more of that into his game.

“The battering ram he’s being at the moment could wear thin on him.”

Parramatta Eels legend Peter Sterling said the Broncos should take a page out of North Queensland’s book after they made an effort last weekend to use wrecking-ball Jason Taumalolo in other parts of the field.

“He (Haas) can do it all, but he’s become just a one out runner,” Sterling said.

“If you’re a defensive opponent or defensive team, you just put four blokes on him and belt him every time he comes up.

“Josh Hannay, the coach of North Queensland, last week had Jason Taumalolo out of the middle and on the edges every now and then. They need help these big blokes.

NRL Highlights: Sea Eagles v Warriors: Round 13

“You’ve got to use him a little bit differently. You’ve got to find a pass in his game. You’ve got to help get other players to help him do things.

“At the moment, he’s just running into brick walls week after week.

“He does it tirelessly and effortlessly.”