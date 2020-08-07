Breaux, Tebow tributes headline SECN programming

ESPN PR

Photo: SEC Network

Legendary LSU gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux and Gator Great Tim Tebow headline this week’s SEC Network TV schedule, with respective programming surrounding Breaux’s retirement after a 43-year run with the Tigers and Tebow’s birthday, which also happens to be the sixth anniversary of SEC Network.

SECN will showcase Breaux’s final two SEC Championship squads with re-airs of the 2018 and 2019 SEC Gymnastics Championships on Monday, August 10, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Following each meet will be an in-depth look at the high-flying action with SEC Inside. The program is shot in cinematic style, delivering new vantage points and exclusive sound from coaches and gymnasts outside of what’s seen on the championship telecast.

For Tebow’s birthday, SECN will highlight his storied SEC football career with dedicated programming from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, August 14, including the 2007 matchup between Florida and South Carolina where Tebow scored seven touchdowns, and the 2008 SEC Championship Game, where Tebow was named the game’s MVP after taking down undefeated Alabama, 31-20.

In addition, the network will continue to throwback to classic SEC football games and recent conference showdowns throughout the week.

Additional programming highlights include:

• Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

• Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Click here to view the SEC Network Programming schedule from August 10-16.