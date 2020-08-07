Brazil COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000: health ministry By

© . Tribute to the 100 thousand mortal victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a protest against Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo
2/2
BRASILIA () – Brazil reported 50,230 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,079 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.
Brazil has registered 2,962,442 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 99,572, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.