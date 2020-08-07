Braves organist pokes fun at Reese McGuire’s masturbation case by playing ‘Beat It’ during at-bat

The Braves’ organist saw an opportunity during Thursday’s game that they couldn’t pass up.

When Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire stepped up to the plate, the organist could be heard playing Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” For those who don’t follow which MLB players have been caught publicly masturbating, the reference likely went over your head.

But for those who do know, it was a clever moment.

LMAO the Braves organist just played the song “beat it” while Reese McGuire walked up to the plate. The troll job of the century pic.twitter.com/Sfq1czkLeY — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka) August 6, 2020

And in case you doubted whether the organist played “Beat It,” the man behind the keys confirmed it in a tweet.

#Braves vs #BlueJays

“Star Wars” for Bichette

“Big Shot” for Biggio

“Royals” for Lourdes

“Rawhide” for Rowdy

“Toccata and Fugue” for Vladimir

“Mr. Grinch” for Grichuk

“Renegade” for Shaw

“High Hopes” for Panik

“Beat It” for McGuire — Matthew Kaminski (@bravesorganist) August 6, 2020

McGuire was arrested in February after a witness claimed the Blue Jays catcher was pleasuring himself in a Florida parking lot.

From TMZ Sports:

Cops say a witness told them the Blue Jays catcher had been masturbating in his parked car before they arrived on the scene. According to the report, cops say after they rolled up to the parking lot, they saw McGuire with his shirt “barely covering his genitals” and his sweatpants around his ankles. They claim in the report when they got McGuire out of his car, he “had an erection which was very apparent.”

His story gained additional coverage in July when it was reported he entered a plea deal with prosecutors. He got off easy with “nothing more than fines and costs,” per TMZ.

Video of his arrest was also released by TMZ within the past week.

McGuire has struggled at the plate season, placing just two hits in 12 at bats (.167). He went 0-for-3 in Thursday’s loss to the Braves, so perhaps the organist got in his head.