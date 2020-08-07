Brad Fittler says Michael Maguire’s inconsistent team selections hurting Wests Tigers’ cohesion

League legend Brad Fittler has urged Michael Maguire to settle on his first-choice line-up, saying that the Tigers coach’s chopping and changing is hurting the side.

Wests Tigers are currently in 10th position on the NRL ladder after an inconsistent first 12 rounds, but they boast a higher point differential than the five teams placed directly above them on the ladder.

Maguire has not been afraid to shake up the team this season, even dropping veteran club legend Benji Marshall, however Fittler wants to see more consistency.

“They’re always getting shaken, so at some stage you’ve got to turn it around and build a team that you think is going to be your best team,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“They keep dropping players and bringing them back in and those shock tactics also have their due-by date.

Benji Marshall has been one of the victims of Michael Maguire’s erratic team selection this year (AAP)

“Whatever he thinks his best team is going to be at the end of the season, I think it’s time he picks them and starts driving that. Because they’re losing a little bit of cohesion along the way.

“They seem to be good one week and then drop off the week after, and I just don’t see that cohesion that’s needed to be winning week-in, week-out.”

One of the players who is yet to nail down his best position under Maguire has been Moses Mbye, and Knights great Andrew Johns said the 26-year-old would make a great five-eighth.

“I don’t think he’s a centre,” Johns said.

“With the right halfback and the right dummy-half, he’d be a great running five-eighth, but it all depends on the players around him.

“He’s that sort of player, like a Kurt Gidley, a Connor Watson, these sort of players who are a classic jersey 14.”