Boosie Tells A Group Of Shoppers That Gucci Doesn’t Like Black People…Again (Video)

Chile, somebody come get Boosie’s phone because he is acting up on this world wide web. In a video posted on Instagram, the rapper was at a mall and showed a line of Black people waiting to get into the Gucci store.

Captioned with,”Donkey’s of the Day,” he proceeded to tell them that they were “stupid” and the company didn’t “like” Black people.

He said, “Look at they stupid a- in front [of] Gucci. Look at they stupid a-in front of Gucci.” He continued, “Them people do not like y’all Black a-. Y’all real Black. Look at y’all stupid a- in Gucci. Hee haw! Ride that donkey. Hee haw!”

As many of you know, Gucci has come under fire with the black community in the past. Last year they faced backlash as they debuted a turtleneck sweater that resembled blackface. The incident caused many people to call for the cancellation of the high-end brand.

In response, Gucci launched the “Gucci Changemakers Fund,” which was an initiative to create more cultural awareness.

The fund donated $5 million toward non-profit programs across the country that uplift communities of color. Programs were chosen by the Changemakers Council, which was made up of big names like Will.i.am, Dapper Dan, Michaela Davis, and more.

Gucci also took an extra step and also started a scholarship program that awarded students $20,000, with the purpose of helping students become more diverse as they pursue fashion education.

As you know, this isn’t Boosie’s first time expressing his thoughts on Gucci. It seems like this is his favorite pastime, at least for the moment.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!