Boosie Badazz Says Nicki Minaj Is ‘Lack of Character’ for Collaborating With 6ix9ine

Boosie goes on blasting the pregnant Trinidadian raptress, whom he calls ‘a ghetto, gutter b***h’ in a new interview, saying that she ‘might not have a heart for what this guy did to people.’

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has zero sympathy for 6ix9ine and anyone who comes in contact with the “GOOBA” rapper, including Nicki Minaj. During his recent interview with VladTV, Boosie blasted Nicki who collaborated with 6ix9ine on “TROLLZ” earlier this year.

“It shows a lack of character,” Boosie said about the pregnant “Anaconda” hitmaker working with 6ix9ine. “It shows that you would change for money and success. That’s how I look at it. She doesn’t have to do that. She’s rich as f**k. I feel like she shitted on the ghetto community, all African-American people, she knows what I’m talking about, she said ‘f**k em.’ ”

He went on adding that Nicki, whom he called “a ghetto, gutter b***h” in the interview, “might not have a heart.” He continued, “She might not have a heart for what this guy did to people. She might not be what I’m thinking because, if he did this to me and got me a million years, would she still do a track with him? […] That had to be a career move. She might not be that street b***h I’m talking about.”





Nicki previously defended Tekashi despite criticism she received for working with him, who came under fire for his snitching controversy. The Trinidadian star implied that no one, including fellow rappers, had the right to call out her collaborator.

“Street n****s have every right to feel how they wanna feel about snitchin’ because they live that life,” Nicki said. “I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody and if a top executive rat called one of you unsigned rappers right now to sign y’all, y’all signing.”

“We not gon’-if a rat executive call y’all to sign, y’all signing. So, let’s be clear when we talk about rappers versus street n****s. It’s rappers that put guns they ain’t never bust a day in they life in the music all the motherf***ing time so we’re not talking about rappers,” the “Super Bass” hitmaker added. “I feel street n****s have a right to feel how they wanna motherf***in’ feel because they in the field and you know, I’m not on the block with 6ix9ine.”