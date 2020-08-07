Boosie Badazz: Nicki Minaj Sh*tted On Black People!!

You can add Boosie Badazz to the list of rapper’s unhappy about her teaming up with Tekashi 6ix9ine — he says she has “sh*tted” on all Black people by remaining friends with the snitch.

“It shows a lack of character,” he said told DJ Vlad. “It shows that you would change for money and success. That’s how I look at it. She doesn’t have to do that. She’s rich as f*ck. I feel like she shitted on the ghetto community, all African-American people, she knows what I’m talking about, she said ‘f*ck em.'”

He adds, “This girl might not have a heart. She might not have a heart for what this guy did to people. She might not be what I’m thinking because, if he did this to me and got me a million years, would she still do a track with him?”

He later goes on to say, “That had to be a career move. She might not be that street bitch I’m talking about.”

