Best Buy Canada offers discounts on MacBooks, Beats headphones, Amazon Echo Dot

Best Buy Canada has put together a slew of discounts on some tech in its weekly sale. This time around there are some solid deals on MacBooks, audio, and smart home products.

Apple MacBook Air (2019) 13.3″ for $1,199 (save $250)

Apple MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 13.3″ for $1,549.99 (save $150)

Apple MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 13.3″ (Intel Core i5 1.4GHz/256GB SSD/8GB RAM) for $1,649.99 (save $300)

Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats for $179.99 (save $20)

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio for $299.99 (save $100)

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro On-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $299.99 (save $80)

Apple iPad Pro 11″ 64GB with Wi-Fi for $899.99 (save $80)

Sennheiser Momentum True In-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Ear Buds for $169.99 (save $30)

Bose SoundLink Colour II Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $40)

HP 15.6″ Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1035G1/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) for $699.99 (save $200)

Seagate Expansion 3TB 2.5″ Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $50)

LG 23.8″ FHD 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 (save $20)

Linksys Velop AC2200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System for $399.99 (save $100)

Acer Aspire Desktop PC (Intel Core Ci5-9400/1TB HDD/12GB RAM/Windows 10) for $599.99 (save $200)

Sharp 50″ 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV (LC-50LBU711C) for $399.99 (save $200)

RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair for $299.99 (save $200)

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit – 9 Light Squares for $199.99 (save $50)

Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $249.99 (save $40)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa for $39.99 (save $10)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Media Streamer for $102.97 (save $17)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Amazon Fire TV Stick Media Streamer for $85.99 (save $14)

GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera for $429.99 (save $40)

GoPro HERO7 Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera for $329.99 (save $120)

Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $599.99 (save $50)

Swann Wired 8-CH 2TB DVR Security System with 4 Bullet 4K Ultra HD Cameras for $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB Android Tablet for $179.99 (save $20)

Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $199.99 (save $70)

Source: Best Buy Canada

