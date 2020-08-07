Best Buy Canada offers discounts on MacBooks, Beats headphones, Amazon Echo Dot

Best Buy Canada has put together a slew of discounts on some tech in its weekly sale. This time around there are some solid deals on MacBooks, audio, and smart home products.
- Apple MacBook Air (2019) 13.3″ for $1,199 (save $250)
- Apple MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 13.3″ for $1,549.99 (save $150)
- Apple MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 13.3″ (Intel Core i5 1.4GHz/256GB SSD/8GB RAM) for $1,649.99 (save $300)
- Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats for $179.99 (save $20)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio for $299.99 (save $100)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro On-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $299.99 (save $80)
- Apple iPad Pro 11″ 64GB with Wi-Fi for $899.99 (save $80)
- Sennheiser Momentum True In-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Ear Buds for $169.99 (save $30)
- Bose SoundLink Colour II Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $40)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1035G1/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) for $699.99 (save $200)
- Seagate Expansion 3TB 2.5″ Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $50)
- LG 23.8″ FHD 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 (save $20)
- Linksys Velop AC2200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System for $399.99 (save $100)
- Acer Aspire Desktop PC (Intel Core Ci5-9400/1TB HDD/12GB RAM/Windows 10) for $599.99 (save $200)
- Sharp 50″ 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV (LC-50LBU711C) for $399.99 (save $200)
- RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair for $299.99 (save $200)
- Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit – 9 Light Squares for $199.99 (save $50)
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $249.99 (save $40)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa for $39.99 (save $10)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Media Streamer for $102.97 (save $17)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Amazon Fire TV Stick Media Streamer for $85.99 (save $14)
- GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera for $429.99 (save $40)
- GoPro HERO7 Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera for $329.99 (save $120)
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $599.99 (save $50)
- Swann Wired 8-CH 2TB DVR Security System with 4 Bullet 4K Ultra HD Cameras for $399.99 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB Android Tablet for $179.99 (save $20)
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $199.99 (save $70)
Source: Best Buy Canada
