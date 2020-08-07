Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives

Three days after the devastating blast in central Beirut, families are still searching for their missing loved ones. Fearing the worst, people are waiting for hours on end at the entrance of the port to find out what has happened to their relatives.

French and Russian rescue teams are among those searching the rubble for survivors.

“Our experience shows that we can find people alive until up to 72, 75 or 80 hours after an explosion or an earthquake, so, for now, we are still in and we cling on to this hope,” Col Vincent Tissier, head of the French team told Associated Press.

Amal Mehrebi, a member of the board of Ajialouna (aid organisation) told that people are angry and frustrated.

“They are searching for their loved ones under the rubble, mourning their loss.” She added that many people were angry and fed up with their political leaders.

Beirut residents are blaming the government’s negligence and corruption for the explosion.

Large protests are planned for Saturday during which thousands are expected to take to the streets to demand answers and remember the victims.