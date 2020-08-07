Audrie & Daisy Subject Daisy Coleman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Following the untimely passing of Daisy Coleman, police have confirmed how she died.

The 23-year-old advocate, whose own story of surviving sexual assault was a subject of the 2016 documentary Audrie & Daisy, committed suicide on Aug. 4, her mother Melinda Coleman confirmed on social media.

The Lakewood Police Department in Colorado confirmed to E! News Coleman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the authorities, police trained in crisis intervention went to Coleman’s home with members of the fire department five hours before her death. There, they spoke to her for more than an hour, per police, and felt a medical hold was not needed because Coleman never indicated she was suicidal or threatened suicide.

Her mom said she called the police to check on her daughter. “If you saw crazy / messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her,” Melinda explained on Facebook.

Speaking of her beloved child, Melinda continued, “She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make make [sic] it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.”