At least 14 killed killed on Air India flight after plane crashes and breaks in half

At least 14 people are feared to have died after a plane carrying 191 passengerscrashed in India.

The Air India flight was heading to Calicut, also known as Kozhikode, from Dubai but crashed near the runway as it came into land.

The aircraft is believed to have skidded off the Kozhikode International Airport landing strip before plunging into a valley.







(Image: Twitter)



A number of passengers have been rushed to hospital, according to The Mirror.

Sadly the pilot lost their life.

Firefighters and ambulances have rushed to the scene, with paramedics ferrying the injured to local hospitals.

Many have been hurt in the incident, according to the Indian politician KJ Alphons.

Shocking pictures show the plane broken in half, with the front end of the aircraft separate from the main body.

The crash took place amid heavy rainfall at around 7pm local , with the aircraft falling 35ft from the runway, according to TimesNowNews.