An Oakland Athletics bench coach is under fire for a gesture used during Thursday night’s win over the Texas Rangers.

Ryan Christenson appeared to have made a gesture resembling the Nazi salute, and now he claims it was “unintentional” and apologized for doing it.

Christenson was seen on camera extending his right arm in the air as the team made their way to the dugout.

“What I did is unacceptable and I deeply apologize,” Christenson said in a statement released by the team.