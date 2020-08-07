Are you going to buy the Google Pixel 4a?

Google’s Pixel 4a is finally coming to Canada on September 10th.
You can pre-order the device now for $479 CAD through the tech giant’s website and when it launches you’ll be able to buy it from Rogers, Telus, Freedom Mobile, Vidéotron and Best Buy.
The Pixel 4a is by no means a flagship handset, but it still sports impressive specs like a great-looking 5.81-inch display with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution and HDR.
Further, the mid-range Android phone features Android 10, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM and a 128GB of storage. The device also features a 12-megapixel camera capable of matching the Pixel 4’s excellent photography capabilities.
