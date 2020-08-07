‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Developing ‘Knight Rider’ Movie

NBC

The classic hit television series fronted by David Hasselhoff is going to be brought to the big screen with Marvel filmmaker James Wan sitting behind the lens.

–

“Aquaman” director James Wan is developing a new movie based on 1980s TV hit “Knight Rider“.

The filmmaker has partnered with executives at Spyglass Media Group to turn David Hasselhoff‘s series into a big screen hit, based on a script written by T.J. Fixman, a former video game writer, according to .

Created by Glen A. Larson, “Knight Rider” first aired on America’s NBC network from 1982 to 1986 and became a global hit, turning Hasselhoff into an international superstar. He played the enigmatic Michael Knight in the series.

The new film will reportedly be set in the present day.