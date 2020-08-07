Anton De Pasquale latest driver added to Darwin quarantine

Supercars star Anton De Pasquale is the latest driver added to the list of personnel in quarantine in Darwin ahead of the Top End leg further complicating the resumption of the series.

Due to interruptions because of COVID-19, Supercars was looking to hold a double-header at Hidden Valley across the next two weekends to catch up on races.

However, those plans were put on hold after the Norther Territory declared Brisbane and Logan COVID-19 hot spots last Friday, forcing some team members based in those areas to undergo mandatory quarantine on arrival.

De Pasquale attended a charity function in Brisbane a week before the new set of restrictions were enforced.

De Pasquale should be out in time for the delayed race. (Getty)

He was joined by fellow Supercars drivers Craig Lowndes and Scott Pye, as well as netballer Gretel Tippett and the NBL’s Harry Froling at the event.

Supercars officials haven’t confirmed what course of action will be taken for those in mandatory hotel quarantine, which includes Scott McLaughlin and staff from Brisbane-based Triple Eight Race Engineering.

If the drivers are forced to abide by the full 14 days of quarantine there would be risks of further delays but there has been speculation the quarantine will run until next Wednesday, which means everybody in isolation would be able to participate in the delayed race.

Nobody connected to Supercars has tested positive to coronavirus so far with officials conducting testing since the season resumed at the end of June.