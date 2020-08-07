Anthony Seibold, Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney reaction

Embattled Broncos coach Anthony Seibold described the Broncos 28-10 loss to Souths as the club’s most “resilient” defensive performance since the restart.

Seibold’s men are on track to claim an unenviable record in Broncos history.

With Friday’s loss to the Rabbitohs, Brisbane has given up over 30 points under Seibold’s guidance, which is more than the 24- points-a-match conceded by the 2009 team led by then-coach Ivan Henjak.

Brisbane made 24 missed tackles to South Sydney’s 32 and was winning the second half until Tom Burgess scored from close range, shaking off very poor attempted tackles by Tevita Pangai and Brodie Croft.

Mark Nicholls scores for the Rabbitohs

The try to Souths replacement Mark Nicholls before halftime was described as “soft” by Nine commentators, with the forward busting through the Brisbane line off a tap from a penalty.

Despite several questionable efforts in the defensive line, the Brisbane coach was adamant there were positives in the loss to Souths.

“It is probably the most resilient we have been defensively,” Seibold said.

“We were still in that second half for a long period of time. I don’t know how many drop-outs Reynolds forced, but it was five or six and we were able to turn them away the majority of the time.

“That is a big step forward for us, but we are starting to get some quality back on the park. Over the last couple of weeks we have had four or five players return.”

Rabbitohs v Broncos: Round 13 Presser – Jason Demetriou

Seibold said he was concerned about some of the officiating in the game but acknowledged his side’s poor form didn’t help.

“I never want to talk about the referees, but there was a couple of decisions there that quite frankly the players and myself and the coaching staff were left a little bit bewildered with,” Seibold said.

“Some of the penalties in and around the escorts in particular, so I’ll have a look at it.

NRL Highlights: Rabbitohs v Broncos: Round 13

“It is certainly not an excuse why we lost, but it is probably the position we are in.

“We are sitting second-last in the ladder and those 50/50 calls don’t generally go to teams sitting down the bottom of the ladder. But it was very frustrating some of the decisions.”

Brisbane plays the Raiders, Dragons, Roosters, Panthers, Titans, Eels and Cowboys over the coming weeks.