Andrew Johns praises Newcastle’s Blake Green signing, predicts it will ‘unlock’ Kalyn Ponga

Newcastle Knights legend Andrew Johns has praised the signing of veteran Blake Green, saying the acquisition of the ex-Warrior has the potential to “unlock” star Kalyn Ponga.

Green brings a wealth of experience into the Knights and is sure to lessen the playmaking burden on Newcastle halfback Mitchell Pearce.

Johns suggested that the impact will be major on Pearce, who tends to get “weighed down” with the sole playmaking responsibilities for the Knights.

“I love it. He’s a great game-manager,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth on the Green signing.

“He’s a really steady player, which I think helps Mitchell Pearce. I think Mitchell gets weighed down with the responsibility of running the whole team.

Green’s addition should free up Mitchell Pearce to unlock the Knights’ offensive game (Getty)

“It will free up Mitchell Pearce and I think you can unlock the brilliance of Kalyn Ponga.

“They’ll all get together this week on how they play. I’d see Blake Green as pretty much being on the ball the whole time and then Pearce and Ponga swinging together and being that second wave of the attack.”

Johns also suggested that Green will play a mentoring role to youngsters on the team such as Tex Hoy.

The length of Green’s tenure on the Knights remains to be seen, but Johns added that the 33-year-old could be on the team next season if he gels well with Pearce and Ponga.

The impact of Green’s arrival on Pearce was also echoed by Storm legend Billy Slater.

Pearce has been in outstanding form for the Knights this season (AAP)

“He’s going to complement one person and that’s Mitchell Pearce,” Slater said on Wide World of Sports’ Billy’s Breakdown.

“A lot of the weight is loaded on Mitchell Pearce at the Newcastle Knights, and Blake Green will help bear that load, especially with his communication and his kicking game.

“Blake has got a really good kicking game close to the line, so with Mitchell taking up 75 percent of the kicks, I think that number will come down and Blake will certainly help in that aspect of the game.”

Slater also identified an additional advantage that Green will bring to the Knights’ offense.

Will Green’s addition free up Kalyn Ponga to be even more dynamic for the Knights? (Getty)

“With Blake Green’s addition in the halves, it’s going to add another string to their bow and give them another threat on the other-side of the play-the-ball,” he said.

“You might say Newcastle don’t need another No.6, and Kurt Mann has been in fantastic form this year, but unfortunately they’ve had a whole heap of injuries in the No.9 jersey.

“So to bring in someone like Blake Green, that frees up Kurt Mann, who can play the dummy-half. He’s a little bit of a Kurt Gidley [type of player] for the Knights – he can play anywhere in the backline.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Blake actually found himself in the middle of the field playing some No.9.”