Aug 7, 2020, 01:28 PM IST
1 / 11
Amazon Prime Day sale: 10 budget smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and others you can buy
Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day sale. The two-day sale started on August 6 and will end at 11:59 pm tonight. If you are looking to buy a budget smartphone, then here’s a list that you may like
…Read more
2 / 11
Samsung Galaxy M21: Available at up to Rs 2,000 discount
The base model of Samsung Galaxy M21 (4GB RAM) is up for sale at a discounted price of Rs 13,999. The handset’s 6GB RAM model, on the other hand, can be purchased at Rs 15,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 9611 octa-core processor.
…Read more
3 / 11
Oppo A5 2020: Available at Rs 4,000 discount
Oppo A5 2020 packs 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In the ongoing sale, the handset can be purchased at Rs 10,990. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and offers a quad camera system at the back.
…Read more
4 / 11
Samsung Galaxy M11: Available at Rs 2,001 discount
Samsung Galaxy M11 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 10,998. The smartphone packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery.
…Read more
5 / 11
Techno Spark 6 Air: Available at Rs 1,500 discount
…Read more
6 / 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Available at Rs 500 discount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs 12,499 in the ongoing sale. Its original price is Rs 12,999. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 665 processor and is backed by 4000mAh battery.
…Read more
7 / 11
Vivo U10: Available at Rs 1,000 discount
Vivo U10 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity is available at Rs 10,990. Its 4GB RAM model is selling at Rs 12,999. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18watt fast charging.
…Read more
8 / 11
Samsung Galaxy M01: Available at Rs 1,001 discount
Samsung Galaxy M01 packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 8,998 in the Prime Day sale. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor.
…Read more
9 / 11
Oppo A12: Available at Rs 1,000 discount
Oppo A12 is selling at Rs 9,990 in the ongoing sale. It packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. While the 4GB RAM variant is up for purchase at Rs 11,490. It is backed by a 4230mAh battery.
…Read more
10 / 11
Oppo A11K: Available at Rs 2,000 discount
Oppo A11K with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage can be purchased at Rs 8,990 in the ongoing sale. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and is backed by 4230mAh battery.
…Read more
11 / 11
Vivo Y91i: Available at Rs 2,000 discount
Vivo Y91i packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. In the Prime Day sale, the handset can be purchased at Rs 7,990.
…Read more