Air India plane with 191 passengers crash lands on runway

At least two have died after an Air India Express plane flying from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers onboard overshot the runway and crashed into a valley.

The plane crashed in heavy rain at its destination at around 7.45pm (2.45pm GMT) today.

Images circulating on social media show an aircraft ruptured into two parts laying in a valley near Calicut airport, in the Indian state of Kerala.

According to police reports, the pilot and one other individual were killed in the disaster. Another 35 people were injured in the crash.

An Air India Express plane flying from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers onboard has crashed into a valley after overshooting the runway at its destination

Pictured: An aerial view shows fire engines racing to the scene of the crash today near to Calicut airport in India’s Kerala

Pictured: A view of the plane which split in two when it over shot the runway at Calicut airport in India’s Kerala today

There were ten infants onboard, according to reports. A photograph of a young girl who was allegedly on the plane and was found without a guardian has been circulating on social media.

A post reads: ‘This kid is found from spot where plane accident occurred. Nobody is with her and she is taken to Kondotty Hospital. Please share this.’

It is not known if the tweet is genuine but a second post claims the child has since been reunited with her parents.

‘Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm (2.45pm GMT) today,’ Kondotty Police told news agency ANI.

Reports suggested the plane ‘skidded’ off the runway after trying to land in heavy rain

Data suggested the plane had already aborted its first attempt at landing. A figure showing the plane’s flight path shows it was forced to turn around and try again

There were ten infants onboard, according to reports. A photograph of a young girl who was allegedly on the plane and was found without a guardian has been circulating on social media

According to local media, 15 ambulances attended the crash and have rushed the injured passengers and crew to nearby hospitals.

In a tweet, former Minister of State for Tourism said that though many passengers were injured, ‘all passengers evacuated’, and the only death he reported was of the pilot.

‘Second tragedy of the day in Kerala: Air India Express skids off the runway at Kozhikode, front portion splits, the pilot dies and lots of passengers injured,’ wrote former Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons.

‘All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire.’