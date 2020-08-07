Addison Rae Easterling Beats TikTok’s Most Popular Star Charli D’Amelio as Top Earner

Instagram

Addison becomes TikTok’s biggest earner while Charli who has the most followers on the video app settles at the second position on the list compiled by Forbes.

Addison Rae Easterling is TikTok’s top earner, according to new Forbes figures.

The young influencer isn’t the platform’s most popular creator, lagging behind Charli D’Amelio by over 20 million followers, but she has earned more, according to the new rich list.

Easterling pocketed more than $5 million (£3.8 million) over the past 12 months, according to Forbes experts, and she’s set to swell that thanks to her upcoming makeup line, Item Beauty, an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and a new role as spokesmodel for American Eagle.

D’Amelio and her sister, Dixie, come in second and third among the TikTok earners, with Charli earning $4 million (£3 million) and Dixie $2.9 million (£2.2 million).

Musician Loren Gray is fourth and entrepreneur Josh Richards rounds out the top five.