A Georgia School Lifts The Suspension Of A Student Who Was Penalized For Posting A Photo Of The School’s Crowded Hallways

Roommates, while we are still in a pandemic, schools have reportedly started opening back up for in-person instruction, and one Georgia high school was not happy with one of their students posting a back to school picture online!

According to TMZ, Georgia’s North Paulding High School suspended Hannah Waters for five days after she posted a photo of a crowded hallway in her school. In the caption, Hannah expresses that only 10% of the students were wearing masks.

“Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed,” she said. “This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate.”

The school put out a statement shortly after the photo started circulate, and say Hannah’s suspension was put into place for violating the school’s social media policy, and posting images of minors without consent. They also mention that wearing a mask is not a policy they can enforce.

“Wearing a masks is a personal choice and there is no practical way to enforce a mandate to wear them. What we we will do is continue to strongly encourage all students and staff to wear masks.”

After news of Hannah being penalized started getting national attention, the school has decided to lift the suspension, and she took to Twitter thanking everyone for their support.

“This morning my school called and they have deleted my suspension. To everyone supporting me, I can’t thank you enough. If I’m not responding it’s because my life has been somewhat crazy the past few days. Once again thank you.

What are your thoughts, Roomies? Should students be in school during this pandemic? Let us know in the comments!

