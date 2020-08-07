6ix9ine Seemingly Forced to Flee Harlem Restaurant After Running Into Goons

Instagram

People are heard hurling insults at the ‘GOOBA’ hitmaker when he’s making his way out of uptown eatery Ricardo Steak House with his security team in tow.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been touring around New York City since his release from house arrest and while he seems to be out of danger so far, not everyone is accepting him. The rapper has been reportedly kicked out of a restaurant after running into two Harlem goons.

On Thursday, August 6, the “PUNANI” spitter visited Ricardo Steak House on 110th street in East Harlem. A video which has been circulating online captured people hurling insults at the 24-year-old star as he and his security team were leaving the restaurant.

An Instagram user, who appears to be one of Harlem’s own people, posted the video and expressed his strong disapproval with 6ix9ine’s presence in the neighborhood. “WE DONT DO RATS S**TTIN ME HE WASNT GONE HAVE BEANZ IN A VIDEO EATIN COMFORTABLE GET UP OUTTA HEA,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #NOTINHARLEM and #WEGOTHIMOUTTATHERE.

Despite the reported encounter with Harlem goons, 6ix9ine seems to dare his haters to do anything to him as continues to brag about being able to roam the streets freely. On Friday, he’s spotted taking the subway with his girlfriend Jade.

Wearing a bunch of big chain necklaces, he casually rode the train and lay down on an empty seat. When he’s about to leave the station, a fan approached him to take a selfie together. “F**k it took the train today because I felt like it,” he captioned it.

In another video shared by his good friend DJ Akademiks, he was seen enjoying indoor skydiving. He initially had trouble keeping his balance, but an instructor helped him stay in the air for a few seconds.