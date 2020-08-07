50 Cent Warns Floyd Mayweather to Stop Talking About Him After ‘Beef’ Interview

Instagram

The ‘Power’ star/co-creator tells the former boxing champion to keep him out of his mouth after Floyd detailed what allegedly started their feud back in 2012.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. may have given 50 Cent another reason to reignite their feud. After having stopped trolling his nemesis for a while, the rapper-turned-actor has come at the boxing legend again following the latter’s interview about their “beef” with The Sun.

Sharing screenshots of the tabloid’s article, Fiddy gave a stern warning to Floyd to stop talking about him. “I’m not the marketing campaign champ, keep my name out your mouth. Damn somebody read this for champ,” he wrote in an accompanying caption. “i don’t f**k wit you, you don’t f**k wit me. OK.”

In the said interview, Floyd talked about what started the beef between him and 50 Cent. The two had been close friends for years before their relationship turned sour in 2012. According to the article, their friendship took a hit after the former athlete refused to give the “Power” co-creator/star 50 percent of his company.

“You can’t hang out with me every day for years then all of a sudden if I don’t give you half of my company you’re like ‘you’re dumb, you’re stupid, you can’t do this and you can’t do that,’ ” Floyd said of his BBF-turned-foe. “But if I can’t do all these things, why are you hanging around with me? That’s all I’m trying to add.”

“If I’m such a person that doesn’t know certain things, and I’m not that sharp, why you want to be around with me every day?” the 43-year-old went on questioning 50 Cent’s logic for turning his back on him.

Prior to this, 50 Cent claimed that Floyd had gone broke and would need to step in the ring soon to feed his lavish lifestyle. “I think he got to right now because the money’s gone,” he said back in February. “It’s fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. With the lifestyle that money’s gone. Trust me. Now it’s like if you call him he’ll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now.”

Floyd, meanwhile, outlined why he thought 50 Cent’s rap career had ended in August 2019. “1. You tried desperately to revive your career by going head to head with Kanye West and got dragged publicly, taking a unanimous decision loss,” he wrote on Instagram. “2. Jay-Z been killing the champagne game with Ace of Spade selling worldwide at premium prices for well over a decade, while Curtis got a bottle with a cheap chess piece on it that taste like shampoo.”