18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
Selena Gomez announced the launch date of her beauty line Rare Beauty.
Zoë Kravitz thanked her High Fidelity family for the amazing memories after it was announced that the series had been canceled.
Ariana Grande proved you can still be fashionable with a face mask.
Reese Witherspoon did the #2020Challenge and tons of celebrities joined in on the fun.
Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott celebrated one year of dating.
Megan Fox shared a photo of her “achingly beautiful boy,” Machine Gun Kelly…
Kristin Cavallari teased a photo with her Laguna Beach love, Stephen Colletti.
The Bella Twins gave birth to healthy boys just one day apart from each other.
Diddy’s son Christian Combs updated fans on his health after getting into a car crash.
Joey King showed off her Taylor Swift cardigan.
Kelis revealed she’s pregnant with baby number three.
Miley Cyrus teased new music while in the studio with Dua Lipa and Watt.
Katy Perry joked that she’s no longer a pop star, but a “pooped star.”
And Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and their family enjoyed some time together in Central Park.
