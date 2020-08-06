Zendaya Insists on Wearing Black Designers for Magazine Photo Shoot

InStyle Magazine/AB+DM

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actress works exclusively with black photographer and fashion designers for her latest stunning magazine cover photo shoot.

–

Zendaya insisted on working exclusively with black photographers and fashion designers for her new InStyle magazine cover shoot.

The “Euphoria” star fronts the September, 2020 issue of the publication and reveals she used the shoot to highlight the work of black creatives.

The actress not only teamed with longtime stylist Law Roach and photography duo Ahmad Barber and Donte Maurice for the snaps, but made a point to wear outfits designed by Jason Rembert, Christopher John Rogers, Cushnie, and Pyer Moss.

“I’ve always had a black stylist and black hair and makeup artists, but we were able to work with two talented young black photographers on this shoot too,” Zendaya told Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors for the accompanying interview. “We’re actually around the same age, so it was cool to be with my peers and have an opportunity to show what we can do.”

The 23 year old hopes the move will give her latest collaborators a sales boost.

<br />

“There are also so many black designers people don’t know about, so having an opportunity where they can be in InStyle and get the love they deserve is really special,” she added. “I hope people are like, ‘Oh, I like that dress!’ – and then go support them.”

Zendaya previously worked with interviewer Cullors in June (20) when she gave her the reins of her Instagram page so she could highlight important issues facing the black community to her millions of followers.