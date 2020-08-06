Your Thursday Briefing

As I neared the hospital, elderly patients sat dazed in wheelchairs in the streets, still hooked to their IV bags. A woman lay on the ground in front of the exploded emergency room, her whole body dripping red, not moving much. It was clear that they weren’t taking new patients, certainly not any as comparatively lucky as I was.

Someone named Youssef saw me, sat me down and started cleaning and bandaging my face. Once he was satisfied I could walk, he left and I started wandering, trying to think of another hospital I could try.

I ran into a friend of a friend, someone I had met only a few times before, and he bandaged the rest of my wounds, disinfecting the lacerations with splashes of Lebanon’s national liquor, an anise-flavored drink called arak.

His roommate swept up their terrace as I bloodied their towels. “I can’t think unless it’s clean,” he explained.

Before the end of the night, after my co-workers had found me, after a passing driver named Ralph had offered to take us to one of the few hospitals still accepting patients, after a doctor had put 11 staples in my forehead and another sprinkling on my leg and arms, people would be saying the same thing to me: Thank God for your safety.

“Thank you,” I said in reply, “truly thank you,” and I didn’t mean just for the good wishes.

That’s it for this briefing. See you next . — Isabella

Thank you

To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the news. You can reach the team at [email protected]

P.S.

• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our latest episode is about the protests against police brutality in the U.S.

• Here’s today’s Mini Crossword puzzle, and a clue: Potatoes, by another name (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.

• reported that digital revenue exceeded print revenue for the first as it released its second-quarter earnings.