Young Girl Chokes On Face Mask Accidentally Baked Into Her Chicken Nuggets From McDonald’s

Roommates, a mom in the UK is not having it with McDonalds after her 6-year-old daughter reportedly began choking after discovering a face mask in her chicken nuggets. A woman by the name of Laura Arber is making headlines everywhere after she snapped some photos of what appears to be a blue facemark baked into her daughter’s food.

According to Hampshire Live, Laura took her three children to McDonald’s and once they got home and began eating their food, her daughter began choking. That is where she explains in detail what happened: “My little daughter just started choking and I put my fingers down her throat to loop it out there was just blue with the sick. I thought what on earth is this?! I didn’t even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and all you could see was this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20. And the mask is cooked into it, like a part of the mixture and it’s clearly a mask. You can see the seam and how solid it is in there.”

Laura said she got on the phone ASAP to speak with the Manager and ended up going back to the restaurant to show them. Laura claims that the manager told her that the nuggets weren’t cooked on site and that she didn’t receive an apology. She also claims that the restaurant never stopped serving the nuggets that day either, saying: “And the worse thing was that they carried on serving them!? Before I left I said ‘Are you going to keep serving them?’ And they were carrying on serving them and that was the big thing for me. I just couldn’t believe the way the management were handling it.”

Since the incident, a McDonald’s spokesperson gave a statement saying: “We are very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections. When the matter was brought to the attention of our staff, we apologized, offered a full refund and asked the customer to return the item so we could further investigate the matter and isolate the affected product.

Roommates, if you were in this position, what would be your next move?

