According to the 2019 World’s Best Racehorse Rankings, which is sponsored by Swiss watchmaker Longines, the horse of the year title was shared by Crystal Ocean, Enable and Waldgeist. They all scored 128 points last year.

2020 has been a stop-start year in this sport, as numerous races were cancelled or postponed due to health concerns. But which hoses have impressed so far in the year?

Ghaiyyath

This Irish-bred horse currently leads the 2020 rankings, with an impressive 127 points already claimed this year. Foaled in 2015, he has won races such as the Prix d’Harcourt, Dubai Millennium Stakes, and Coronation Cup.

He is owned by the Godolphin group and was trained in the UK but now spends a lot of his time at the stable’s base in Dubai. In 2019, he was rated as the 5th best racecourse on the planet, with a 126 ranking.

Jockey William Buick called the horse “an absolute monster” after a win and has talked about his “huge cruising speed” too. The jockey went on to say that a mile and a quarter is probably the best distance for Ghaiyyath to run.

Stradivarius

Taking second place so far in the 2020 rankings is another Irish thoroughbred horse. Stradivarius was foaled in 2014 and has won the likes of the Goodwood Cup, Lonsdale Cup, and Ascot Gold Cup during a thrilling career.

He is owned by Bjorn Neilsen and has steadily moved up through the rankings in recent years, being 19th in 2019 but classed as the best over long distance runs that same year.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, he won his third successive Ascot Gold Cup in 2020. Stradivarius is definitely a horse to look out for in upcoming races.

Tiz the Law

At the time of writing, Tiz the Law is the only horse that has a chance of winning the 2020 American Triple Crown. This is because he has already won the 2020 Belmont Stakes. He is currently leading the odds to win Kentucky Derby and has the Preakness Stakes to come after that.

He is listed as joint 12th in the current global rankings, but with some big American races to come, it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see him climb further up the list before the year ends.

This horse was foaled in 2017 and is owned by Sackatoga Stable. In 2020, apart from the Belmont Stakes he has also won the Florida Derby. It is yet to be seen whether the disruption to the racing calendar goes against him or whether he can get back into the winning habit for the rest of the year.

Mucho Gusto

This horse only appeared in competitive horse racing in September, 2018, when he won his first race at Los Alamitos. He then went on to come home first in the Bob Hope Stakes the following month and enjoyed some more Grade-3 wins in 2019.

Mucho Gusto started 2020 in fine fashion, by romping home in first place in the Pegasus World Cup, which was his first win at Grade-1 level. He is owned by Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

It is likely that this horse’s best days are still ahead of him. 2020 may be too soon for him to claim his title as the world’s best horse, but he is certainly one to keep an eye on in 2021 and beyond.

With some big races still to run this year, there is time for other horses to make a move. However, up to now it is easy to see why the names on this list have turned a lot of heads so far in 2020.