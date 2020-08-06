Warren Tredrea lashes winless Adelaide Crows’ club culture after 0-10 start

Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea has slammed the Adelaide Crows’ culture, after the club slumped to a 0-10 start under new head coach Matthew Nicks.

Despite improved performances in recent weeks, Nicks’ men are yet to register a win, giving up a seven-goal final quarter to go down to Melbourne on Wednesday night.

While former captain Taylor Walker and veteran Brodie Smith have recently praised the club’s positive culture, Tredrea wasn’t buying all the talk.

“This is a club that has had a separate investigation into people and culture,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

Tredrea says the Crows aren’t bringing a professional level of effort in their matches so far this year (Getty)

“I sat back and I watched them play against North Melbourne. They were playing the second-worst team in the comp, they were the worst team, it was their best opportunity to win a game of football.

“When you talk culture, don’t talk it, live it, and for me when I looked at what I saw on the weekend, as harsh as it is, they’re a team that lacks culture.

“Some of the key topics you need to invest in when talking about culture is actually bring effort.

“Culture is about effort and rocking up every week, performing every week and playing like your life depends on it.”

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks is yet to register a win as senior coach (Getty)

Tredrea also suggested that the standards being driven by the club are well below what is required to succeed at an AFL level.

“I’ve been told by numerous people out of the Adelaide Football Club that the standards that the club has actually admitted to them, players have since admitted, saying, ‘Our standards aren’t good enough’,” he said.

“Don’t talk to me about culture when you can’t bring professional standards on a week-to-week basis. You’ve got to do the little things left, right, and centre.

“In a game against North Melbourne, how can you rock up in the first quarter and be half asleep?

“You can actually have a fight or a scrap. When I say fight, it’s not with the first, it’s arm on arm, it’s winning the ball. They simply don’t work hard enough.”