[VIDEO] Keke Palmer to Host 2020 MTV VMAs

Hustlers‘ Keke Palmer will emcee the 2020 MTV VMAs airing live Sunday, Aug. 30 from New York City’s Barclays Center, the network announced Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host,” said ViacomCBS Media Networks president of music, music talent, programming and events Bruce Gillmer. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.” (Watch Palmer’s official hosting announcement above.)

VMA nominations dropped July 30, with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga leading the year with nine nods each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations each. Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories at vma.mtv.com through Aug. 23, 2020. The show also announced the safety precautions it’s taking in order to produce the VMAs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palmer was nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for co-hosting the daytime series GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke. She also hosts Quibi’s reboot of the original MTV series Singled Out. Her other credits include Scream Queens, Masters of Sex, True Jackson VP and Grease: Live, in addition to the films CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story and Akeelah and the Bee.

Also announced Thursday, Palmer will join the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. She will voice Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist who is mature for her age and relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.