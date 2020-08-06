Home Entertainment Tyrese Posts Support For Ellen Degeneres

Tyrese Posts Support For Ellen Degeneres

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Tyrese is the newest celeb to post their support for Ellen Degeneres, whose daytime talk show is on the line following allegations of a toxic working environment.

“Someone get this message to Ellen! Thanks! If I could call her on the phone I would say the words.. Elephants don’t swap flies.. They just keep walking… God made the feathers on a ducks back to somehow have the water to roll off and not penetrate…,” he wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES

©