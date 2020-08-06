TV Ratings for Wednesday, Aug. 5: ‘Big Brother Season 22 All-Stars’

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, Big Brother‘s live Season 22 All-Stars opener delivered 3.66 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, dominating Wednesday in the demo while closely trailing lead-in Tough as Nails for the night’s biggest audience.

Versus last summer’s premiere, BB was down about 23 percent..

Tough as Nails itself (3.69 mil/0.5) added a few eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo.

Over on The CW, The 100 returned from a three-week break to 505,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, hitting and tying series lows. Coroner‘s U.S. debut then did 719K and a 0.1, while earning a TVLine reader grade of “B-.”

ABC’s United We Fall (3.3 mil/0.5) was steady. Heading into next week’s two-hour finale (which I screened last night, ahhhh!), Agents of SHIELD dipped to a new audience low (1.26 mil) while posting its sixth straight 0.3 rating.

