TSR Positive Images: Kodak Black & Adrien Broner Gift Burger King Employee With Boxing Lessons After He Was Slapped By An Angry Customer In A Viral Video

TSR Positive Images: A Pennsylvania Burger King employee was a victim of assault by an angry customer, and it was caught on video! After the video made its rounds on Twitter, the employee, Stephen Wolfe, got a call from Kodak Black and Adrien Broner.

According to The Blast, Kodak got his lawyer on. the phone after being made aware of the horrible video, and reportedly told his attorney, Bradford Cohen, he wanted to “get that kid right” by setting him up on an all-expense paid vacation to a location of his choosing.

Kodak also reportedly had his lawyer reach out to his friend Adrien Broner, who generously offered to gift Stephen free boxing lessons so he can defend himself if he ever finds himself in a similar situation. Adrien reportedly agreed to train Stephen personally as well.

If you haven’t seen the video, it shows Stephen being approached by a customer, who was looking for a different employee at the restaurant. When he couldn’t take his rage out on the female employee he was looking for, the man reportedly threw his keys and began yelling at Stephen.

I felt that slap and as a mom, this hurts my heart. @BurgerKing I sure hope you pursue charges against this disgusting individual. There is no reason for any of your employees to have to be assaulted on the job and be subjected to this kind of abuse. This is horrific! https://t.co/MEAxoPkERG — LivingOutLoud! (@Honeychild551) August 3, 2020

The 21-year-old man was reportedly arrested after the horrible attack and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

As of now, Stephen has accepted the gifts from Kodak and Adrien! What are your thoughts, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

