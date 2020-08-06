Trump slaps 10% tariff on Canadian raw aluminum

Article content

CLYDE, Ohio — President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to reimpose 10 per cent tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry from a “surge” in imports, angering Ottawa and some U.S. business groups.

During a wide-ranging speech at a Whirlpool Corp washing machine factory in Ohio to tout his “America First” trade agenda, Trump said he signed a proclamation reimposing the “Section 232” national security tariffs. The step was “absolutely necessary to defend our aluminum industry,” he said.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said the 10 per cent tariffs apply to raw, un-alloyed aluminum produced at smelters. The tariffs do not apply to downstream aluminum products.

“Several months ago, my administration agreed to lift those tariffs in return for a promise from the Canadian government that its aluminum industry would not flood our country with exports and kill all our aluminum jobs, which is exactly what they’ve done,” Trump said. “Canadian aluminum producers have broken their commitment.”