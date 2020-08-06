Trump signs an executive order to block all transactions with ByteDance starting Sept. 20, to address the "threat posed by TikTok,quot; (Russell Brandom/The Verge)

Russell Brandom / The Verge:

Trump signs an executive order to block all transactions with ByteDance starting Sept. 20, to address the “threat posed by TikTok,rdquo;  —  President Trump has signed a new executive order which will block all transactions with Bytedance, TikTok’s parent corporation, in an effort to …

